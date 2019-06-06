Katie Taylor and boxing

Sir, – Katie Taylor has now won world title belts under the rules of every boxing organisation – WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO – and many congratulations to her. Unfortunately she’s not quite the “undisputed champion” as her opponent Delfine Persoon feels she won the fight. Surely the best solution is for them to have a rematch next year in post-Brexit Britain under WTO rules! Then Katie could add another belt to her collection. – Yours, etc,

MARK SHEEHY,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Regarding Emer Hughes’s letter (June 5th) on Katie Taylor’s well-fought victory, if the sight of blood is a barrier to enjoying a sport, I fear the Olympics will end up being merely chess and walking. – Yours, etc,

TOMÁS F FITZGERALD,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – I was delighted to read Emer Hughes’s letter. I totally agree with her sentiments. Any sport where winning involves inflicting the most pain and injury on your opponent should be illegal. – Yours, etc,

ANN FITZSIMONS,

Naas,

Co Kildare.