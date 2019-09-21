Justin Trudeau and blackface

Sir, – Further to “Justin Trudeau ‘can’t recall’ how many times he wore blackface”, World News, September 20th), those trendy Canadians who are descendants of European settlers are outraged at the fact that someone years ago dressed up and used make-up to look like another person should consider their own role in a real racist action and campaign for the return of the country where they reside to the ownership of the native peoples. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.