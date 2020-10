Sir, – The sub-headline to an article of October 14th referred to William Hague as a “former Tory PM” (“Hague says ‘late, thin’ deal is best prospect”, World, October 14th).

This is the cruellest sort of mistake, considering that, under Mr Hague’s leadership, the Conservative Party in 2001 managed to win back a single seat after its political drubbing in 1997. – Yours, etc,

FIONNBHARR RODGERS,

Rostrevor,

Co Down.