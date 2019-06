Sir, – Tanya Sweeney writes: “The Nike mannequin isn’t about celebrating obesity. It’s offering a visual representation to a cohort rarely spoken to by the athletics industry” (“Even Nike’s size-16 mannequin isn’t safe from fat-shamers”, Fashion, June 10th).

The Nike mannequin is about selling more product. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.