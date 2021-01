Sir, – There is ample opportunity to address the ongoing uncertainty relating to the 2021 Junior Cycle. We risk a unilateral decision being taken to cancel these exams for a second year without the clear alternative being discussed. Simply move these important exams to mid-November 2021, delivering both the exams and a meaningful semi-transition year in 2022. – Yours, etc,

PAUL NAGLE,

Irishtown,

Dublin 4.