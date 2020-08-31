Sir, – Contrary to the assertion of David Gwynn Morgan (“Chief Justice finds new way around old problem”, Opinion & Analysis, August 25th) , the Judicial Council Act was not filibustered in the Seanad, but rather held hostage by the previous government while the deeply flawed Judicial Appointments Commission Bill was being debated.

The Bill to establish the Judicial Council passed second stage in the Seanad in November 2017 but did not progress to committee stage until April 2019, finally passing into law in July 2019. – Yours, etc,

CATHAL McCANN,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.