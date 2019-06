A chara, – I don’t think that James Joyce would have been put off by the orange algal bloom at Sandycove. In Ulysses, published on his birthday in 1922, he wrote, “God . . . Isn’t the sea what Algy calls it: a grey sweet mother? The snotgreen sea. The scrotumtightenng sea.” – Is mise,

S O’CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Atha Cliath.