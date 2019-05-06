Journalism and existential threats

A chara, – An editorial describes the country’s defamation laws as an “existential threat to journalism” and calls for changes to the law (Editorial, May 3rd).

A greater threat, I believe, is the groupthink that exits within the profession. On far too many issues our journalists seem to speak with one voice in a manner that fails to reflect the diversity of opinion that exists among the people.

Change is indeed needed, but the priority must be to make ones that will ensure this highly privileged profession allows the nation to hear a far greater variety of views to be spoken from our newsrooms. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.