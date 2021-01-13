Joseph Campbell and My Lagan Love

Sir, – The article by Annie Mac (Annie MacManus), “I felt an ache, a homesickness for Ireland”(Opinion & Analysis, December 19th), was heartfelt and evocative, and it was good to read that her hearing of a recent recording by Hozier singing the ballad My Lagan Love caused such an upsurge of emotion in her. Proustian indeed!

Like many people, but surprisingly for a DJ, she assumes this two-verse song is traditional. It was actually written in 1904 by my paternal grandfather Joseph Campbell, with his words set to a traditional air. Born in Belfast in 1879, he died in Glencree, Co Wicklow, in 1944, after an eventful life. Copyright for the ballad expired in 2014. – Yours, etc,

RORY CAMPBELL,

Arklow,

Co Wicklow.