Sir, – I recall an incident where a private Dublin-based ambulance was sent, in a non-emergency situation, to ferry a private patient one mile across a rural town from the private hospital to the public hospital. The health insurance company paid almost €1,000 for the one-mile transfer.

Clearly, waste in the health service doesn’t only apply to public patients. – Yours, etc,

Dr TOM O’ROURKE,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.