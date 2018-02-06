Johnny Sexton’s moment of magic

Sir, – Move over, Garryowen. The new word in the rugby union lexicon is a Sexton, a last-gasp drop kick that turns the tables into a dramatic decisive win. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I suggest there were three negative aspects to Johnny Sexton’s drop kick. First it was not executed in front of a home audience. Second it was not done against the Old Enemy. And finally it was not done over the St Patrick’s weekend. I can only hope Joe Schmidt will highlight these issues to Johnny Sexton and the rest of the team. – Yours, etc,

HENRY COUNIHAN,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Having watched Ireland’s heroics in Paris on TV3, I’m about to rush out to buy a new razor, change my car, book a holiday, buy a new phone, switch to a new bank, drink lots of beer and watch celebrities and stars dance on television. I’d buy a bottle of shampoo if I had hair, and oh yes, I must watch some more rugby too. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’KEEFFE,

Aghabullogue,

Co Cork.

Sir, – In real time, Johnny Sexton’s drop kick which brought about Ireland’s win over France seemed to take an age but it was clearly not a worry to someone. Getting around to reading your “Weekend Review” later on Saturday evening I discovered that a Sexton drop kick had been included as part of the “Graphic of the Week”. Would the member of your staff showing such prescience please contact me privately with next week’s winning Lotto numbers? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.