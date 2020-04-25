Joggers and walkers

Sir, – I was disheartened to see the usual arguing on your letters page between pedestrians and joggers over footpath space. What Covid-19 and the need for social distancing has managed to highlight is the outrageous amount of public space sacrificed to the altar of the car. Footpaths could easily be widened to accommodate the two tribes of pedestrians and joggers, if they were considered of equal value as cars. Hopefully this crisis will act as a catalyst for us all to sign a truce and campaign for reclaiming the streets for footfall and not motor vehicles. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MOLONEY,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.