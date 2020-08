A chara, – Suzanne Lynch highlighted Joe Biden’s Irish identity on Saturday by saying that his great-great-grandfather, Owen Finnegan, emigrated from Co Louth (“Biden nomination brings greening of White House closer”, World, August 22nd).

With Owen on the journey was his son James, Joe’s great-grandfather, and thus a closer connection with Ireland. – Yours, etc,

ÉAMONN

Ó HUALLACHÁIN,

Dún Dealgan,

Co Lú.