Joe Biden’s ‘dream ticket’

Sir, – Many ” liberal ” commentators have worked themselves into a veritable frenzy over the selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate. Touting it as the veritable ” dream ticket ”, from their perspective.

When a number of women came forward in 2019 accusing Joe Biden of sexual harassment, guess who said she believed the accusers ? Yes, Kamala Harris.

So now we have an interesting situation. A potential US vice-president who believes that the prospective US president is guilty of inappropriate sexual behaviour. No matter what spin you put on this, it does not speak well for the integrity and decency of either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. – Yours, etc,

ERIC CONWAY,

Navan,

Co Meath.