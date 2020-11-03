Jigsaw puzzle

Sir, – Like Richard Willis (Letters, November 2nd), I found jigsaws a great pastime in lockdown, and still do.

There is no way that I could compete with the number he and his wife have completed, which stands at 22, but there are two points that must be taken into account if he wishes to see if his achievement is a record. First, what size were the pieces? Second, would the number have to be halved, as two people were doing them together? – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.