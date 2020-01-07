Jesus and welcoming the stranger

Sir, – At last month’s annual carol services at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, attended by staff of Maynooth University and of Saint Patrick’s College (university and seminary) and our guests, I delivered an opening reflection that focused on racism. A fair and accurate representation of the reflection, I believe, was covered by your newspaper (“New ‘toxic’ language of racism emerging in Ireland, cleric warns”, News, December 19th).

It captured the theme of the challenge for Christians to welcome the stranger or the “other” in our midst.

In her opinion article in The Irish Times , a skewed interpretation of the reflection was presented by Maria Steen who attended one of the services (“A sin such as racism is contrary to God’s law, and God does not act against himself”, Opinion & Analysis, January 4th).

Ms Steen focused on one section of the reflection. In her piece, Ms Steen noted my remark that Jesus’s initial response to the Syrophienician woman could be termed racist (see Mark 7:24-30 and Matthew 15:21-28).

In so doing, she instrumentalised my words to infer that I doubted, denied or disbelieved a central tenet of the Christian faith in a manner that seriously undermines me as a believer, as a priest, and – if left unaddressed – professionally as the president of a Catholic institution.

For the record, I would like the opportunity to clarify for anyone who might be misled by the article, and indeed for anyone concerned, that when I recite the Nicene or Apostolic Creed, I do so sincerely and with conviction.

To infer the contrary from a short section of a carol service reflection is an extraordinary misjudgment on Ms Steen’s part.

In relation to the section of the reflection which she highlighted, I suggest that Ms Steen, and others, may find it helpful to consult the Jerome Biblical Commentary, a standard Catholic biblical commentary, for a mainline interpretation of the passage that appears to have caused her so much distress.

In interpreting the startling stance of Jesus, the Commentary observes that “Matthew retains the harsh saying from Mark ... [The Syrophienician woman’s] bold humility bests him in the debate.” At the beginning of this story, Jesus treats this woman differently from how He would treat a Jewish woman, precisely because she is an “outsider”. Jesus, “God from God, Light from Light”, as the Creed professes, is bested by a “doubly marginalised” woman desperate for her daughter’s wellbeing.

This is the nub of the matter: the mystery of the Incarnation at the heart of the Christian faith.

While “race”, in the modern sense of the word, was probably not as relevant a category used in first-century Palestine, all good preaching has to identify the dynamic analogy with our present experience. – Yours, etc,

Rev Prof MICHAEL

MULLANEY,

President,

Saint Patrick’s College,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.