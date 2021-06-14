Jeans therapy

Sir, – With the fine weather, I have noticed the large number of young people wearing jeans with large holes at the knees – men and women. I don’t like shorts but I thought holes in the jeans would be great for circulation of air when walking. Thinking that with a summer hat to hide the grey hair, anti-fog wipes for the sunglasses, and a mask, I could carry it off, so I took a razor blade to the jeans and slashed above the knees. To anybody wishing to emulate my cunning plan, I would advise they remove the jeans first.

I haven’t been for a walk in a week. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN CONNOLLY,

Dublin 4.