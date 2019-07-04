Japan resumes whale-hunting

Sir, – Japan should focus on protecting the world’s oceans and their inhabitants, not continue to blast peaceful, deeply intelligent animals out of the water with exploding harpoons and rifles (“Japan begins first commercial whale hunt in 30 years”, World News, July 2nd).

All decent people who are rightly outraged by the killing of marine life should take a stand against this barbarity by shunning the commercial fishing industry, which ensnares countless whales, dolphins, and other marine animals in its nets.

We can all do our bit by leaving marine animals – big and small – off our plates and opting instead for humane vegan options. – Yours, etc,

JENNIFER WHITE,

Senior Media Officer,

People for the Ethical

Treatment of Animals,

London, UK.