Jamal Khashoggi and the House of Saud

Sir, – If this is what the House of Saud does in its foreign consulates, what is it doing in its prisons? – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH WOOD,

Douglas,

Cork.

Sir, – The events surrounding the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and their aftermath, can leave no doubt about the moral vacuum that currently exists in global politics and business. Witness the assertion by Donald Trump that he will not jeopardise lucrative arms deals with the Saudis over the issue, and the relatively minor dent in the projected attendance at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh next week. Western business and political leaders continually make public declarations on the dreadful human rights records of countries such as Iran, China and Russia yet are prepared to turn a blind eye as the House of Saud continues to sow chaos, suffering and destruction in Yemen, ably backed by its western allies. Now it has turned to the silencing of its critics through assassination. Morality and human rights are no longer a consideration when it comes to the struggle to gain control of strategic locations and assets globally. Both democratic and authoritarian regimes, despite their claims to the opposite, use the same modus operandi to achieve their ends, and business, it seems, will always trump the rights of the individual or the good of society. – Yours, etc,

BARRY WALSH,

Blackrock, Cork.

Sir, – The cancellation of a conference by Irish business group Ibec to promote business links with Saudi Arabia (News, October 18th) is a fitting response to the barbaric killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by agents of the Saudi regime. His killing shows not only the lengths that the Saudi regime will go to suppress the human right of freedom of expression and opinion in that country but also the hypocrisy of western nations who see no problem in trading with a country which suppresses human rights. Western nations not only bolster up the Saudi economy but are the main suppliers of arms and heavy weaponry to the regime, with the US, UK, France and other European nations supplying 98 per cent of their weaponry which is used in the oppression of their own people and the destruction of the Houthi Yemeni people. If Jamal Khashoggi’s death helps to unmask the tyranny of the Saudi regime and the hypocrisy of western nations in bolstering up its economy and military might, then it will not have been in vain. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide, Co Dublin.

Sir, – The description of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (News, October 18th) makes for gruesome reading. The killing was an act of subhuman savagery. I am surprised at the relatively mild reaction there has been, particularly in “liberal ” circles. I can only imagine the moral outrage we would have witnessed had this barbarity occurred at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul (or anywhere else). – Yours, etc,

Fr IGGY O’DONOVAN,

Fethard,

Co Tipperary.