Sir, – Miriam Lord reports that Michael Lowry eulogised Jackie Healy Rae in the Dáil bar by comparing him to Daniel O’Connell (Dáil Sketch, June 27th). They both came from Kerry, that’s where the comparison ends.

It’s a shame the Leaving Cert is over, students would have had plenty of mileage attempting to “contrast” the two. – Yours, etc,

CONOR WALSH,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.