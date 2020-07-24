Jack the lad

Sir,- – Further to Geraldine O’Brien’s letter (July 23rd), from a review of the Baby Names of Ireland database on the Central Statistics Office website, there have been 20,812 baby boys named Jack. It has been the most popular name for boys almost every year since 2007, with the exception of 2016, when it was second behind James. Notably, Jack did not reach the top 10 baby names in Ireland until 1997, a year after the Jack Charlton era. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS McCARTHY,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.