Jack Reacher – a correspondence

Sir, – This week I was reading Lee Child’s new book Past Tense where the formidable protagonist Jack Reacher encounters a priest “currently between parishes” whose people hail from Co Kilkenny. The characters name is the Rev Patrick G Burke. I instantly thought of our regular fellow letter writer, the Rev Patrick G Burke in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. Either Lee Child is an avid reader of The Irish Times or this was a coincidence of gargantuan proportions. – Yours, etc,

DÓNAL CASEY,

Leederville,

Perth, Western Australia.