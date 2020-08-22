Sir,– The recent Government decision to reduce the numbers of guests to 50 at weddings could have long-term bonuses for the bride and groom. Imagine being able to say to people who you don’t really want there anyway, “It wasn’t the same without you”, or “We missed your funny stories and impressions”, or “Family gatherings aren’t the same without the crazy relations you haven’t seen in years”.

The list goes on.

But then you can tell them to feel free to send gifts anyway, save a load of money, not upset anyone and just blame the Government! – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL McEVOY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.