It’s the little things

Sir, – I spent my childhood weekends walking through country fields where my parents grew up, holding my breath at the smell of silage, cursing dung piles and electric fences, and all else that didn’t match my city-orientated brain.

Now it has been one year since I’ve visited those farms due to Covid, and I find myself getting nostalgic for the screeching wake-up call of the morning rooster, for the silage I once was disgusted by.

If the restrictions have made me realise one thing, it’s that I won’t again take for granted the little things. – Yours, etc,

FIONA DALY,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.