Sir, – Already this December, l have been handed Christmas cards by three different friends living in rural locations when we met in Dublin.

They previously would always have posted their cards in their local post office but advised they were hand-delivering this year and saving on postage.

The same people expressed outrage just four months ago when the rural post office closures were announced by An Post.

Use or lose? – Yours, etc,

ROB O’MAHONY,

Kilmainham, Dublin 8.