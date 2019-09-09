It’s complicated

Sir, – During my current visit to Dublin, I have tried to improve my understanding of 20th-century Irish political history by visiting Kilmainham Gaol and the GPO. It’s pretty complicated, isn’t it? Despite the excellent exhibits I have seen, I am not sure I really understand it very well. In the evenings, I have tried to keep abreast of Brexit developments. Despite the efforts of the BBC, I am not sure I really understand it very well. That’s two topics I need to research more thoroughly. – Yours, etc,

Dr ROD WISE,

Surrey Hills,

Victoria,

Australia.