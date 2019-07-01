Sir, – July 4th is the anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence. The opening paragraph states: “When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another. . . they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

The Front page article (Suzanne Lynch, June 27th) “It’s beyond belief that this is our country”, concerning the deplorable detention camps created by Donald Trump and his border agency cohorts must be considered more than ample cause for the American people to declare their separation from Trump.

The presidential election next year will provide American voters the opportunity to end “the repeated injuries and usurpations” of common decency carried out by Trump’s administration, and thereby strive to restore the nation’s “sacred honor”. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.