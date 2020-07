Sir, – The Château d’If in Marseilles is not the only place that derives its name from the yew tree (An Irishman’s Diary, July 3rd). Closer to home, the name of the city of Newry is an anglicisation of An tIúr (meaning “the yew tree”). – Yours, etc,

FELIX M LARKIN,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.