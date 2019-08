Sir, – Enda Fanning (Letters, August 8th) opines that editorial support for Fintan O’Toole’s plan (“Ireland can stop a no-deal Brexit. Here’s how”, Opinion, August 3rd) is attributable to poor understanding of Sinn Féin at The Irish Times.

Thankfully, the party does not carry the same burden as expressed by Oscar Wilde in The Critic as Artist (1891): “I live in terror of not being misunderstood”.

Count your blessings, Sinn Féin.

PAUL REARDON,

Dublin 9 .