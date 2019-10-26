It’s a dog’s life on Dublin Bus

Sir, – Man’s (or woman’s) best friend may be their dog, but not if you travel on Dublin Bus. Despite having our small dog in a carrier, we were refused entry to the 123 bus by an officious driver who said it was at his discretion.

To compound matters, he refused us a refund for the three bus fares we had paid.

Given that the National Transport Authority is trying to persuade more people to use public transport, might I humbly suggest that a more liberal interpretation of rules and regulations and a better engagement with the customer be employed rather than the dogged attitude that we experienced as a family who frequently use public transport. – Yours, etc,

MARK LAWLER,

Dublin 8.