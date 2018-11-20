Sir, – I often despair at the inability of the Irish political class and system of government to make progress on issues like housing and the health service. Long-term strategic planning seems to fall foul of short-term political goals and vested interests. It was therefore very refreshing to read Derek Scally’s piece “It pays to court the Germans” (Opinion & Analysis, November 17th) on the love-bombing of the Germans in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

This brilliantly planned and executed long-term strategy is a masterclass in statecraft.

Why can we not replicate this in the other big issues of our time? – Yours, etc,

MIKE BURKE,

Mohill,

Co Leitrim.