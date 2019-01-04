Sir, – “First of all the Government never publishes legal advice, but the Government has clear advice from the Attorney General on this issue” , says Tánaiste Simon Coveney (“Independent Alliance may have free vote on Israeli goods Bill”, News, January 3rd).

That would be the famous “transparency and accountability” we heard trumpeted so loudly when Fine Gael was in opposition and haranguing the duplicity of the Fianna Fáil.

If the legal advice is “clear’, then produce it. – Yours, etc,

DAMIEN FLINTER,

Headford,

Co Galway.