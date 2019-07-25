Israel’s West Bank wall

Sir, – Mark Weiss refers to “the concrete barrier Israel built between the West Bank and Israel” (“Jordan and Egypt asked to intervene as Israel knocks down East Jerusalem buildings”, World News, July 22nd).

He is of course referring to the so-called “apartheid wall” declared illegal by the International Court of Justice in July 2004, and still under construction.

In the words of the Israeli human rights NGO B’Tselem, “ . . . about 85 per cent of the barrier’s meandering route winds through the West Bank. In other words, it runs through the occupied territory, and is not located along the Green Line or in Israel proper”.

Hence the phrase “between the West Bank and Israel” is inaccurate and tendentious. – Yours, etc,

RAYMOND

DEANE,

Dublin 1.