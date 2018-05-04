Israel and Gaza

Sir, – Isn’t it strange how the much-vaunted concept of Irish neutrality disappears down the rabbit hole of history once the subject of Israel comes up? – Yours, etc,

MELVYN WILCOX,

Ballintemple,

Cork.

Sir, – Barry Meyler claims that the Israelis have shot over “1,000 unarmed protesters and killed 42 people” during the current Hamas-organised protests on the Gaza border (May 3rd). However, the source of these casualty figures is the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza. Hamas is an Iranian-backed Islamist group dedicated to the destruction of Israel and cannot be considered a reliable source.

Despite Hamas’s tight control of the media in Gaza sufficient photographic evidence is now available to show that many of the demonstrators attacking the border fence with Israel are armed with firebombs, kites carrying incendiary devices and booby traps. Two Israeli soldiers were severely injured by a booby-trapped flag left on the Gaza fence in February. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.