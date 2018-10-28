Israel and arms trade

Sir, – In light of Israel’s continued attacks on the Palestinian people, most recently the shooting dead of some 205 protestors, including 40 children, and wounding of more than 5,000 people by live fire in Gaza since April, we renew our support for the Palestinian call for a military embargo on the state of Israel, including an end to the bilateral arms trade between Ireland and the apartheid state.

It is time for the international community, and the Irish Government in particular, to take a stand to help end Israel’s decades of colonial occupation, apartheid and war crimes against the Palestinian people. – Yours, etc,

FINIAN

McGRATH TD,

Minister of State

for Disabilities;

GERRY ADAMS TD;

Senator IVANA BACIK;

MICK BARRY TD;

RICHARD

BOYD BARRET TD;

Senator FRANCES

BLACK;

JOHN BRADY TD;

PAT BUCKLEY TD;

JOAN COLLINS TD;

CATHERINE

CONNOLLY TD;

Senator ROSE

CONWAY-WALSH;

RUTH COPPINGER TD;

SEÁN CROWE TD;

DAVID CULLINANE TD;

CLARE DALY TD;

Senator MAIRE DEVINE;

PEARSE DOHERTY TD;

DESSIE ELLIS TD;

MARTIN FERRIS TD;

KATHLEEN

FUNCHION TD;

Senator PAUL GAVAN;

SEAMUS HEALY TD;

Senator ALICE

MARY HIGGINS;

Senator COLLETTE KELLEHER;

GINO KENNY TD;

MARTIN KENNY TD;

Senator PÁDRAIG

Mac LOCHLAINN;

CATHERINE

MARTIN TD;

MARY LOU

McDONALD TD;

DENISE MITCHELL TD;

PAUL MURPHY TD;

IMELDA MUNSTER TD;

Senator DAVID NORRIS;

JONATHAN O’BRIEN TD;

EOIN Ó BROIN TD;

CAOIMHGHÍN

Ó CAOLÁIN TD;

Senator NIALL

Ó DONNGHAILE;

DONNCHADH

Ó LAOGHAIRE TD;

LOUISE O’REILLY TD;

AENGUS

Ó SNODAIGH TD;

Senator GRACE

O’SULLIVAN;

JAN O’SULLIVAN TD;

THOMAS PRINGLE TD;

MAURICE

QUINLIVAN TD;

EAMON RYAN TD;

Senator LYNN RUANE;

BRÍD SMITH TD;

BRIAN STANLEY TD;

PEADAR TÓIBÍN TD;

MICK WALLACE TD;

Senator FINTAN

WARFIELD;

Leinster House,

Dublin 2.