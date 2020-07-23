Sir, – If anyone wants to study how a whole community should implement social distancing and Government guidelines, they need not go further than Inishbofin Island, Co Galway.

The whole community has embraced this latest challenge with typical island fortitude.

From when you arrive to get on the ferry, to hotels, restaurants, community centre and shops, everyone is wearing a mask and does so with good humour, and it does not stop them from having a chat.

Well done, Inishbofin. – Yours, etc,

PAT AYLWARD,

Westport,

Co Mayo.