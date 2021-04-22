Sir, – Walking during a run seems so frowned upon on by dedicated joggers (Mary Jennings, “Is walking during a run cheating?”, Health, April 20th) that I suspect they’d be even more critical of other activities.

I myself do a daily circuit of the local park and relieve the tedium of running with many hand-stands, some somersaults and a variety of acrobatics on the outdoor exercise machines (kindly provided by the council).

In my opinion, it is that mix of exercises that creates the adrenalin and maximises the benefits of the run, at least for this pensioner. – Yours, etc,

ANN

CARROLL,

Clonskeagh,

Dublin 14.