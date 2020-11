Sir, – Last April one of our daughters gave us a present of a jigsaw to help keep us sane while we were cocooning at that time.

Thankfully it worked and since then my wife and I have completed 22 jigsaws! Is this a record?

They have given us endless pleasure and have been very challenging. It is amazing how one can get so absorbed and they have helped pass the time. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD WILLIS,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.