Is there life on Venus?

Sir, – With regard to your recent editorial (“The Irish Times view on alien life: Venus’s new genes”, September 19th), is it perhaps a timely reminder to redouble our efforts to protect our own life-giving planet as a matter of urgency? Far-flung planets fascinate and intrigue us in equal measure, and there is no doubt that the potential of life in even its most basic form is an incredible discovery.

However, through our behaviour, industry and “progress”, we continue to destroy the very source of life we all depend on, especially the more vulnerable communities around the world negatively impacted by the actions of wealthier nations.

In celebrating the potential discovery of life more than 150 million kilometres away, I would argue we must keep the focus much closer to home. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Ballincollig,

Cork.