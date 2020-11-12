Is there anyone there?

Sir, – Karen Frances McCarthy asks if the dead can communicate with the living (“Irish people are drawn to spiritualism – but not as a religion”, Rite & Reason, November 10th).

I would have thought this is unlikely as the living struggle to communicate with the living, and this impediment is hardly lessened by death.

However, I’m reminded of a conversation I had with a terminally ill friend, who agreed he would send a sign back when he reached the afterlife.

Later, following his death, a mutual friend informed me with conviction that he was okay, as she had found a sign in a beautiful sunset.

Yet I had seen the same beautiful sunset. Signs, like beauty, appear, to reside in the eye of the beholder. – Yours, etc,

TOM FINN,

Cappataggle,

Ballinasloe, Co Galway.