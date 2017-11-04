Is South Africa suitable for Rugby World Cup?

A chara, – Last Monday night a 50-year-old man was subjected to a car-jacking in the wealthy suburb of Claremont in Cape. His body was found three days later. He had been beheaded. On the following night a 43-year-old bank official was knifed to death in his house. His son was also knifed and is in hospital.

None of this is a laughing matter. James Naughton’s anger (November 2nd) at the mortage scandal is entirely justified. – Yours, etc,

JAMES RIORDAN,

Simonstown,

Western Cape, South Africa.