A chara, – Seán Moncrieff bemoans the lack of originality in the arts and culture and puts this down to our repurposing of existing material (“Is originality dead? Perhaps it never existed in the first place”, Life, September 7th).

Perhaps he needs to visit the Hall of Bulls in Lascaux in France. The original artist of these cave paintings has yet to face a legal challenge for copying another artist’s work.

After 17,000 years, I suppose the statute of limitations has set in. – Is mise,

DERMOT

O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.