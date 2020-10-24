Is Nphet in charge?

Sir, – In “Nphet now in control of the country’s economic and social policy” (Opinion & Analysis, October 23rd), Stephen Collins considers why this is the case, particularly when “the people who run it are essentially those who have failed to prepare the health system for the second wave of the virus and are responsible for the shambles that has engulfed the test-and-trace system.”

I think this is a very important question, which is worth repeating, and one we should all be asking as we face into another six-week lockdown. – Yours, etc,

ALAN MAHON,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4 .