Is humanity a danger to the Earth?

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole writes that the coronavirus pandemic can be seen as a reminder to humanity that we are a virus and a danger to the Earth (Weekend Review, April 4th). Statistics and history suggest otherwise.

The Earth has so far seen off 99.9 per cent of all the animal and plant species that have ever existed and one day, hopefully not too soon, it will see our species go the way of the dodo. To quote the great comedian George Carlin: “The Earth is fine, its the people who are doomed”. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN LANE,

Dunboyne, Co Meath.