Is Boris Johnson right?

Sir, – Ken Andrew’s letter in defence of Boris Johnson grabbed my attention (March 24th).

He seems to think that doing the right thing is about polls and looking good and being popular.

He compares Boris Johnson to Margaret Thatcher. I found this entertaining given where Mrs Thatcher ended up politically!

But the best bit was when I switched immediately over to the Daily Mail – a paper not notable for its dislike of Mr Johnson – to find the headline: “Boris Johnson faces cabinet revolt unless he imposes European-style lockdown today”.

So once again the ministers are revolting.

Mrs Thatcher would be proud! – Yours, etc,

HUGH McCORMACK,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.