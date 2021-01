Sir, – Brexit’s own Boris Johnson argued that he could not support a referendum on Scottish independence as people would be voting for or against an idea with no knowledge of the economic, social or political consequences (“Johnson rejects calls for second Scottish independence referendum”, World, January 29th).

Well that’s my irony meter broken and only four weeks into the new year! – Yours, etc,

JOHN COTTER,

Ferrybank,

Waterford.