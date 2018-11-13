Irony supplement

A chara, – It is surely ironic that Kevin O’Sullivan from Co Donegal (November 10th) should accuse me of employing “northern irony” when he lives in a more northerly part of Ireland than myself.

As for his convoluted argument about my refusing to challenge a certain party for not taking seats in Westminster, surely he knows that the party in question received its mandate on the basis of not taking seats in that parliament.

Kevin O’Sullivan would appear to have another agenda, which is to defend the Taoiseach and to blame another party for what may happen in Ireland in relation to Brexit. – Is mise,

Fr JOE McVEIGH,

Enniskillen,

Co Fermanagh.