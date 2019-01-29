Irishness does not stop at Border

Sir, – Neither Michael O’Loughlin (Opinion & Analysis, January 22nd) nor any other citizen in this Republic acts as the gatekeeper to this nation.

As an Irish citizen born in Derry, the history of this nation belongs to me and every other citizen in the north as much as it belongs to anyone in Clare or Galway or Kerry. Equally, the history of the north is the history of every citizen on this island.

The citizens of the north are not bargaining chips to be traded for political expediency. Nor is our sacrifice at the altar of Brexit a “price worth paying”, as some would have us believe. We are equal citizens of this nation, and our voices, our lives and our rights matter. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LAUGHLIN,

Culmore,

Co Derry.