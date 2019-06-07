Irishness and nationalism

Sir, – There are few, if any, who will take issue with Bobby McDonagh’s assertion that there must be parity of esteem for the British identity in a reunified Ireland (“United Ireland must be a unity of the people”, Opinion & Analysis, June 6th).

That this should be so demonstrates how far the debate has moved beyond the narrow nationalism that once defined the approach to this issue. Why then does Mr McDonagh, in common with other commentators, insist on describing Irish citizens in the North as nationalists? I am not alone in rejecting that definition to embrace an outward-looking Irish and EU citizenship.

Ironically while seeking to protect the British identity, Mr McDonagh effectively downgrades my place in the Irish nation by designating me as a mere nationalist. – Yours, etc,

PAUL LAUGHLIN,

Derry.