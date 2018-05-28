A chara, – Maynooth University has recently announced teaching PhD studentships with waived fees and a stipend of €9,000 per annum.

In return, the recipients may be requested to teach up to 455 hours per annum. Only 10 years ago stipends were double and there was no teaching.

The Irish university sector continues to find savings, but at considerable cost to the current generation of students. Will any of our legislators take notice? – Is mise,

EOIN Ó COLGÁIN,

Leixlip, Co Kildare.